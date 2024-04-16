Sir Charlie Spencer Chaplin, popularly known as Charlie Chaplin, was born on April 16, 1889. His prolific acting skills helped him rise to stardom, making him one of the greatest actors of all time. Chaplin was a terrific performer and wrote, directed and produced over 80 films in a career that spanned over 75 years. Some of his masterpieces include The Gold Rush, The Great Dictator, Modern Times, and The Kid, among others. Born to an absconding father and a mother who was sent to an asylum, Chaplin began performing from a very young age as a stage actor and comedian and became a worldwide icon through his film The Tramp. Charlie Chaplin Birth Anniversary Special: Taking a Look at the Gem Films of Cinematic Genius.

One of the most admirable aspects of his personality was his straightforwardness. He had a knack for expressing his feelings and thoughts clearly and directly. And on the 135th birth anniversary of the legendary actor, here's remembering the creative genius with some of his most memorable quotes. Josephine Chaplin, Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dies at 74 in Paris.

1. "Nothing Is Permanent in This Wicked World – Not Even Our Troubles"

2. "The Hate of Men Will Pass, and Dictators Die, and the Power They Took From People. And So Long as Men Die, Liberty Will Never Perish"

3. "What Do You Want a Meaning For? Life Is a Desire, Not a Meaning"

4. "We Think Too Much and Feel Too Little"

5. "Life Is a Tragedy When Seen in Close-Up, but a Comedy in Long-Shot"

6. "Failure Is Unimportant. It Takes Courage To Make a Fool of Yourself"

7. "I Always Like Walking in the Rain, So No One Can See Me Crying"

On his 135th birth anniversary, we pay homage to Charlie Chaplin, a true pioneer of cinema. Through his timeless films, Chaplin's spirit lives on, inspiring generations to embrace laughter, empathy, and the power of storytelling.

