This woman needs no introduction. Everyone knows Cher and everybody loves her. Born in 1946, Cher is often referred to as the "Goddess of Pop". She was one of the first women to rule a male-dominated industry and make a name for herself. Famous for her distinctive contralto singing voice and for working in numerous areas of entertainment, Cher also is loved for adopting a variety of styles and appearances throughout her six-decade-long career. She is an icon and even now people look up to her as their idol. Cher Announces Her Biopic on 75th Birthday, Film on the American Singer Is in Works at Universal Pictures.

Her music career started in 1965. Her song with her husband Sonny titled I Got You Babe peaked at number one on the US and UK charts, making everyone notice the duo. Together they sold 40 million records worldwide during which her solo career also took a flight. Her song like Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) and You Better Sit Down Kids were chartbusters. She worked in television as well and emerged as a fashion trendsetter by wearing elaborate outfits on her television shows. She sold 100 million records and bagged several awards for her work, making her a legend.

But more than her songs, what people liked about her was her honesty. She was always upfront about relationships, working hard, and making it big in the industry and life in general. She still gets quoted by her fans from the many interviews and many people take inspiration from her. Today as she marks her 76th birthday, lets take a look at some of her best quotes. Singer Cher Opens Up About Her Changing Looks Over the Years.

"Men should be like Kleenex, soft, strong and disposable."

“Don’t buy into the idea that women aren’t strong enough to do anything they want on their own.”

“If grass can grow through cement, love can find you at every time in your life."

“I’ve always taken risks and never worried about what the world might think of me.”

“All of us invent ourselves. Some of us just have more imagination than others.”

“It’s not necessary, in order to be a complete person, that I have a man. It’s not the end-all, be-all of my life.”

“If you really want something, you can figure out how to make it happen.”

Cher is and will always remain an icon. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

