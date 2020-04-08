Here's Who Convinced Chris Evans to Take Up the Role of Captain America After He Rejected it Twice

Chris Evans as Captain America (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we know John Krasinski had auditioned for the role of Captain America and it was eventually given to Chris Evans, the latter wasn't really thrilled with the offer. Yup, Evans wasn't jumping with joy when Marvel contacted him with their offer to play the first Avenger. In fact, the star had almost rejected the role twice before finally taking it up and we should thank his mother for same. Yes, it was his mother who convinced Evans to take up the mantle of Captain America and we think, she was a visionary. Avengers Endgame: Thanos Punches Through Captain America's Shield In Unused Concept Art (See Pics).

The actor's mother, Lisa Evans in her new interview elaborated on how she convinced her son to take up the role in this big franchise. "His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me’. I said to him, ‘Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, it’s not going to affect my life negatively, it will enable it’," she explained. From Avengers EndGame to Spider-Man: Far From Home, 11 Best Superhero Moments That Made Us Laugh, Cry, and Cheer in Jubilation in 2019 (Watch Videos).

We sincerely thank her from the bottom of our hearts for we can't imagine anyone else to have that kind of America's ass. Evans finally gave up his mantle to Anthony Mackie aka Falcon in the climax of Avengers: Endgame and the latter is expected to carry forward the legacy. Though Chris will always be our favourite Captain America, we are looking forward to his successor.