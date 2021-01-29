Renowned actress Cicely Tyson is no more. The legendary star whose portrayal of an African-American woman in films and TV broke racial stereotypes died on Thursday (Jan 28). She was 96. This sad news was confirmed by her longtime manager, Larry Thompson. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she was a force to reckon with. Her mantra in the showbiz was that African-American should be portrayed with dignity. She rejected roles which projected black people in a bad light. Quite influential. Cloris Leachman, Oscar and Emmy Winning Actress, Dies at 94.

Well, as soon as the demise news broke online, many celebs offered condolences. The death of the actress led to quite a grief online and many stars mourned the loss of Cicely. Zendaya, Bootsy Collins, Viola Davis, Rihanna, Gayle and more paid tribute to the phenomenal star. Check it out. Mira Furlan, Babylon 5 Actress, Dies at 65 Due to West Nile Virus.

Zendaya

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Bootsy Collins

Dang we lost another Queen of the screen. Ms. Cicely Tyson (Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021) was an American actress and fashion model. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. Job well done, Thx u. R.I.P.🙏 pic.twitter.com/46Os1PJRyg — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) January 29, 2021

Reverend Al Sharpton

Deeply saddened at the news of the death of Cicely Tyson. She was the ultimate actress, artist, trailblazer and role model. Nobody possessed her grace, intellect, and sensitivity. I’m blessed to have known her and bathed in her wisdom. May she rest in Power and Peace. pic.twitter.com/7I0prJZZti — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2021

Gayle King

Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything... pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Shonda Rhimes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes)

Rihanna

A true legend!! Rest in power Cicely Tyson 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvzBEjPNUO — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2021

While Cicely played many roles in her illustrious career, it was in 1972, where her portrayal as Rebecca Morgan in the critically acclaimed film Sounder was loved by all. For this role, she had won the NSFC Best Actress and NBR Best Actress Awards. Her first film role was in Carib Gold (1956).

The best part about the deceased was that she was not only an icon for the people in her field but was respected by politicians, journalists and others. That was the power of Tyson. May her soul rest in peace.

