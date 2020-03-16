Coronavirus Effect: Elton John Postpones North American Leg of Tour

Elton John (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Veteran singer Elton John on Monday postponed the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to coronavirus scare. The musician's next round of dates was scheduled to start on March 26th in Indianapolis, Indiana, and end on May 2 in Detroit, Michigan. According to Entertainment Weekly, the dates will be rescheduled and ticket holders will be informed about the new dates when they are announced. Madonna’s France Concert Tour Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Original tickets will also honoured at the rescheduled performances. Across the US, events including the Las Vegas CinemaCon movie theatre summit, SXSW and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York have been called off or postponed. American rock band Pearl Jam postponed the first leg of their North American tour, while pop star Mariah Carey has shifted a planned concert in Hawaii. Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Team Up for Their First Ever Concert Tour, Check Event Dates, Time, Venues and Tickets Info.

J Cole's Dreamville Festival, Thomas Yorke's North American tour and Celine Dion tour have also been cancelled. The novel COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries and territories.