Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a Mini Friends Reunion As They Come Together For Celebrity Escape Room With Jack Black For Red Nose Day

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we still wait for the Freinds reunion, there sure was mini-reunion that happened recently with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow coming together for a celebrity escape room to raise funds on Red Nose Day. The Friends stars got together with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott for NBC's Celebrity Escape Room, where they were tasked with to escape from host Jack Black's house. The escape room segment was shot pre-coronavirus shutdown and hence the celebs were seen together as opposed to how the rest of the show was hosted with Mandy Moore and Justin Heartley hosting from their homes. Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a 'Virtual Route' If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue.

It was amazing to see Courteney channel in her inner Monica (the Friends character) as she solved most of the clues and kept giving instructions to the team. We could almost see Cox get all competitive with the urge to win, just like her Friends character. But it wasn't just us, Jack Black too commented on this saying, "A little bit of Monica coming out in Courtney.”

What's interesting though is that it wasn't just a mini Friends reunion because of Lisa and Courteney but also because Ben Stiller was present. Stiller had also appeared on the popular show in the third season as Tommy, the guy who goes on a date with Rachel and is a 'screamer'.

Check Out the Celebrity Escape Room Video Here:

Scott, the only non-Friends actor on the team jokingly even mentioned, "I feel like Ben and I with Courteney and Lisa was as culturally explosive as a ‘Friends’ reunion.”Friends Reunion is On a 'Break', Will Not Be Ready for HBO Max Launch in May Courtesy COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Red Nose Day fundraiser helps vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care and education. Considering this year we are in the middle of a pandemic, the funds will go to charities to help kids who are experiencing food insecurity and access to health care.