Craig Robinson has long been a great comedic actor. He is really fun to watch on screen and his brand of comedy is great. Robinson has a great diverse amount of roles that make his characters feel different. He can play a low key man while at the same an over-the-top robber. Craig Robinson is honestly hilarious in everything. Whenever he even appears in shows and movies and walks away from the scene, you can’t help but want more of him. Entertenment News | Demi Moore, Craig Robinson Board Pandemic-set Thriller 'Songbird'.

Craig Robinson’s personality is a perfect fit for his characters and that’s what elevates his films and shows. So to celebrate Craig Robinson’s 50th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic films and shows.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

First off on our list is the cop-procedural comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While Robinson isn’t a regular on the show, his recurring appearances become the highlights of those episodes. Playing the role of Doug Judy/The Pontiac Bandit, it is fun to see Robinson in this role as he keeps trying to one up Jake Peralta.

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine is one of the funniest time travel films you will ever watch. Featuring a great comedic cast with Robinson playing one of the leads, this is a riot from start to finish. It follows a group of four men who stumble upon a time machine and travel back to 1986 and have to find a way to return to 2010.

Pineapple Express

Robinson has a real knack for comedy and that was present again with his character Matheson in Pineapple Express. A stoner comedy that follows a normal ordinary guy and his weed dealer try to defend themselves from hitmen and a police officer, is all the comedy that you will need for the day.

This is the End

Where every real life actor plays a fictionalized version of themselves, This is the End is another comedy that showcases how great the chemistry between all these actors are. Featuring a great cast, This is the End follows some of our favorite comedic actors as they are trapped in a house during an apocalypse. Robinson is one of the main characters and is ever so hilarious here.

The Office

What hasn’t been said about The Office, it is probably one of the best comedies of our time. This mockumentary-like comedy follows the Scranton office of a paper company called Dunder Mifflin. Robinson plays the role of Darryl Philbin who works in the warehouse. Robinson’s brand of comedy works perfectly with this character. John Krasinski Birthday Special: 10 Best Jim Halpert Quotes From The Office That You Should Check Out.

We hope that Craig Robinson continues to deliver us fun projects like this and continues to make us laugh. With this we finish off the list and wish Craig Robinson a very happy birthday.

