The first trailer of the upcoming fantasy series, Cursed, has dropped on the internet. The 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford played the lead in this twist to the tale of King Arthur. Only this time around, it is not King Arthur who will pull out the sword but a chosen queen - Lady of the Lake, played by the actress. Interesting! Cursed First Look: Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman Gear Up For Netflix's Fantasy Series (View Pics).

The first trailer holds the cards close to its chest. We don't get to see footage from the series, it seems. But the footage seems to have been shot especially for the promo. The trailer drives home the general idea and the vibe of the series. It is enough for us to give the first episode a try. And we will see from there how it goes.

Check Out The Promo Here:

As you can see, there are a lot of slow-motion shots and some very modern music used in the background. If this is the vibe that the show goes on with, it will be a very modern treatment to a classic tale.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford)."

Cursed will start streaming on July 17 on Netflix. Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård also star in key roles.

