The popular graphic novel Watchmen has recieved one movie adaptation from Zack Snyder and one series by Damon Lindelof. The season 1 of the series, that dropped on HBO, was well-received by the audience and the critics. Lindelof has no plans of making season 2 as of now, despite the success, but it is not completely off the table either.

In an interview with Deadline, the showrunner said, "I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, I just had another idea, it will be that much harder to open. But I would say it’s barely ajar. I think that there are no current plans to make any more ‘Watchmen’,"

In another interview with Collider, he further explained that he'd like to see what a different writer would to with a season 2. "Unless I have an idea that is as important to me as Tulsa ’21 was, then I shouldn’t do it. And I haven’t had that idea, and I want to create the space versus people waiting for me to change my mind. I want to create the space for people to come forward and say, ‘I have an idea.’" he said.

He also added, "Suffice it to say that I just feel like what’s best for Watchmen, this thing that I love, is for someone else to take their shot at it. I think that that’s just gonna be much more interesting than anything that I would do moving forwards."

