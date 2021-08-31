Warner Bros.' annual event DC FanDome is finally happening. The second virtual annual event will take place on October 16. While the details of the event were kept under wraps till now, Warner Bros. has finally revealed the lineup of the event. DC projects like The Flash, Aquaman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods are some of the superhero films that fans will get to see a glimpse of during the event. DC FanDome's Virtual Event Draws 22 Million Views Over Its 24-Hour-Long Run.

The event will kickstart at 10 AM and can be watched on platforms like DCFanDome.com, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Along with this, DC Kids FanDome will also be launched. The special kid-friendly experience will be available separately at DCKidsFanDome.com for access to any kid. While this sounds exciting, we have not yet reached the most intriguing part, the lineup.

Warner Bros.' revealed that the exclusive new trailer of The Batman, new promos of DC League of Super-Pets, the first look of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, a glimpse of The Flash, and the behind the scenes looks of Aquaman will be shown during the event. The fans will also get a sneak peek of Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Wait, there is more. One will also get to see glimpses of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Naomi, DC’s Stargirl. A sneak peek of Sweet Tooth, a tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its conclusion after six seasons, a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is also included in the lineup. DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled!

Warner Bros. Games will also new announcements. Gaming geeks will get to take the first look at Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios. Three new books for Wonder Woman will also be unveiled at the event. DC will also share details about the next instalment of the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe, and more.

