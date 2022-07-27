The first reviews for Dc League of Super-Pets are out, and it looks like DC has another crowd pleaser on their hands. Directed by Jared Stern, Dc League of Super-Pets sees the Justice League being captured by Lex Luthor, Superman's dog, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), who has lost his powers, forms a league of super-pets to save them. DC League of Super-Pets: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fans at Screening by Dressing Up As His Character Krypto (Watch Video).

The film boasts quite the impressive cast with the likes of John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, Kevin Hart as Ace and more. Early reviews are praising this film all around with calling it a colourful and cute adventure that people of all ages will enjoy. Let's take a look at what some of the reviews are saying.

TheWrap: If you’re the kind of superhero enthusiast who would like to ask, “Why so serious?” to the gloomy fanboys who live by Joker memes and other grim-and-gritty signifiers, “DC’s League of Super-Pets” is a goofy, colorful throwback to those comic books of the 1950s and ’60s that allowed no costumed avenger to go un-sidekick-ed.

Cinemablend: Viewers of all ages may get a somewhat deeper story than they’re necessarily expecting from DC League of Super-Pets. Both Krypto and Lulu go through similar character arcs, as they start the movie defining their own identity by their connection to a significant other in their lives. Both find themselves at a crossroads when they realize the relationship has changed. Here, the difference between hero and villain comes in how they respond to that change. Viewers of all ages, and especially dog lovers, should steel themselves for the backstory of Kevin Hart’s Ace, as it’s heartbreaking.

AVClub: Behind every great superhero, apparently, there’s a super-pet—or there should be. Buried like a Kryptonite bone beneath all the explosions, jokes, booming music, superhero derring-do, and mega-star voices, that’s the basic takeaway from the animated family feature DC League Of Super-Pets. Co-writing with John Whittington, director Jared Stern pulls off a near-impossible feat—creating a film that’s great for kids, entertaining for pretty much any adult taking kids to the theater, and close to perfect for those parents out there who also happen to be massive DC fans.

Variety: “DC League of Super-Pets” ends with a giant-monster showdown that’s very standard, though it must be said that the animators give good beast. And Batman gets the sendoff he deserves, which is to get doggy-licked right out of his funk. That’s enough to leave him smiling, and the audience, too.

San Francisco Chronicle: There are callbacks aplenty — sure to garner pleased nods from those in the know — drawing on the rich, decades-spanning tapestry of DC film and animated adaptations, but what ultimately makes “Super-Pets” go up, up and away is how these connections enrich an already engrossing story about friendship, loss and loyalty. Taken together, it’s a loving sampler platter full of big laughs and heart that will satisfy lifelong DC buffs, while serving as the perfect on-ramp to the universe for a whole new generation of young fans. DC League of Super-Pets Trailer 2: Dwayne Johnson's Krypto Forms His Own Team to Save the Justice League in This Promo For DC's Animated Film! (Watch Video).

Dc League of Super-Pets releases in theatres on August 5, 2022.

