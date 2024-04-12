Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big release, and it is going to be a game-changing one. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the entry of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine into MCU, and the Shawn Levy directorial is also going to be the first R-rated movie of the franchise. From whatever reports are going on around the film, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to change the dynamics of MCU, which has been going through a lean phase for the past couple of years. Deadpool & Wolverine: Henry Cavill Cast in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 – Reports.

This was also teased during the Disney-Marvel presentation at CinemaCon 2024, when CEO Kevin Feige revealed exclusive footage of Deadpool and Wolverine at the event, apart from a funny PSA video featuring both Wolverine and Deadpool.

Check Out What The PSA and The Footage were all about (SPOILER ALERT):

The PSA

The clip that was streamed at the event was a public service announcement video featuring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in his comic-accurate yellow suit and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool also in his uniform. Deadpool is heard saying, "So, I heard Secret Wars is finally gonna introduce...". A mobile phone rings at that time, breaking his sentence, and Wolverine pushes Deadpool out of the frame.

He then looks at the camera and sternly says, "Hey, bub! You're in a movie theatre; turn off your f***king phone!", before spouting out more expletives. Deadpool returns inside the frame, and tells Wolverine that hearing him curse made his 'd*ck vibrate'. He then adds, "Nice fourth wall break, didn't think ya had it in ya!"

Considering this was the first time the usual family-friendly Disney put in R-rated footage at a public event, the PSA was a nice entree for what was to come next.

The Exclusive Nine Minute Footage

As per reports, the clip begins with Wade Wilson working as a car salesman, who has given up being a vigilante. Peter, his former X-Force teammate, still has his old Deadpool costume stowed away in his work locker, hoping that Wade will go back to his old ways and that they both can resume crime fighting. As the teaser already confirmed, Vanessa is alive in this universe, however, she and Wade are no longer in a relationship. This is established in the surprise birthday party scene thrown by Peter for Wade, that is also attended by Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio, Dopinder, and Blind Al.

Watch the Teaser of Deadpool and Wolverine:

This is so far true to the already revealed teaser trailer, and so is the next scene where Wade is kidnapped by the TVA while he was trying to blow out his birthday candles. After he wakes up in TVA, Wade is made to meet Mr Paradox, who tells Wade that he is destined to do something special and that has to do with the multiverse that needs 'avenging', leading to Wade to quip he is 'Marvel Jesus'. Wade also gets a new Deadpool suit, along with brand-new adamantium swords, and he is shown in full costume to the tune of Fergie's "Glamorous". His mission, however, still remains shrouded. Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: From 'Secret Wars' to 'Cassandra Nova', 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Upcoming Marvel Film!

A hilarious meta-moment in the footage sees Deadpool run towards the camera, break the lens, grab a mic and jibe, "Suck it, Fox, I'm going to Disneyland. Get f**ked!"

The final scene shows a scene from a different point in the film, with Deadpool and Wolverine, both in their uniforms, driving together. Deadpool jokes about the X-Men forcing Wolverine to wear the yellow outfit, comparing it to the uniforms of the LA Rams football team.

Will we expect Marvel to release these footage online soon enough? Watch this space for more updates on this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).