Taylor Swift was expected to call out her exes on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department — but it was Kim Kardashian who received the harshest blow. In her 11th studio album, fans anticipated Taylor to weave her signature tales of heartbreak and ex-lovers but that did not happen. In the early hours of April 19 (Friday), a track titled "thanK you aIMee" caught listeners' attention with its peculiar capitalisation. Swift's devoted fans, known for their eagle eyes, soon deciphered the hidden message: the letters spelt out Kim. Taylor Swift's Latest Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Hits the Airwaves - Check it Out!.

Swifties know that Taylor is renowned for her knack for embedding hidden messages within her lyrics through strategic capitalisation—a tradition she maintained across her albums until "Reputation." However, she revived this beloved game with the release of clues about "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD). Some fans believe that Taylor is settling some old beef.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Reignites Feud

After unveiling the 16-song track volume one of her album, Taylor Swift surprised fans with an expansion and anthology of The Tortured Poets Department, featuring 15 additional songs. Among them, "thanK, aIMee" emerges as the 24th track, sparking speculation among fans regarding its potential allusions to Kim Kardashian. In one of the parts, the Dont Blame Me singer croons, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’,” “But I can’t forget the way you made me heal," the lyrics state. In another section of the song, Swift reflects on the unequal nature of her relationship with the other woman, suggesting it was far from a "fair fight" or a "clean kill." Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Secret Message Anyone?

thanK you aIMee is WILD kim did something so egregious she really put her name as a secret message in a SONG TITLE a whole 8 years later — mai 🇵🇸 paris n1 (@kingofmaiheart) April 19, 2024

Can You Even Imagine?

Kim Kardashian hearing “thanK you aIMee” playing from North’s room: pic.twitter.com/3tiiNToOvO — Matilda (@bytaylorsdesign) April 19, 2024

Wait What?

I didn’t think I could love #TaylorSwift anymore and then she absolutely OWNED #KimKardashian 🫢😂 At this point I’d just crawl under a rock if I was Kim 😬 #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/cA9SXtph5Q — Naomi (Booktwt) 📚 (@Nomio1984) April 19, 2024

Taylor's Post About The Latest Album

Taylor Swift And Kim Kardashian Feud

The ongoing saga between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian traces its roots back to 2016 when Kanye West's track "Famous" ignited the infamous feud by claiming he made Swift famous. The feud escalated when Kardashian leaked a recorded phone call between the two, seemingly debunking Swift's claims. Adding a bizarre twist, in the latter half of "thanK you aIMee," Swift wryly references Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North, known for her TikTok antics alongside her mother. Because what feud would be complete without a dash of unexpected TikTok drama from a celebrity child?

