Don Cheadle is a fine character actor that always gives it his all to any role no matter what. What he does best is that he immerses himself in a character so well that you can never figure where Cheadle begins and his character ends. Throughout the career he has done it all, and it’s a diverse selection of films that really needs it due time to be experienced. Don Cheadle Recalls Casting Call From Marvel for Iron Man 2, Reveals He Just Had Two Hours to Decide.

Having starred in huge franchises and character driven dramas that never disappoint, Cheadle’s work is honestly amazing. He is the one actor that you just can’t get enough of. So, to celebrate Don Cheadle’s 59th birthday, here are five of his best films.

Crash

Coming from directors Paul Haggis, Crash is a crime-drama that highlights the racial tensions going on in Los Angeles in the aftermath of 9/11. Featuring an ensemble cast, this is a hard-hitting watch that does a great job at telling an impactful tale.

Devil in a Blue Dress

Denzel Washington and Cheadle star in this neo-noir mystery that goes to places you won’t expect. Focusing on a World War II veteran who gets pulled into searching for someone, this is an intriguing watch that’s worth sticking around for the mystery.

Avengers: Endgame

One of the biggest films of all time, Avengers: Endgame follows the Avengers as they re-band to set things straight after Thanos wiped out half the universe’s population. It’s a grand film that thrives on spectacle and features a grand payoff.

Boogie Nights

Paul Thomas Anderson takes us into the golden age of the adult film industry and chronicles the rise and fall of an actor in Boogie Nights. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Cheadle and more, Boogie Nights remains as one of PTA’s career bests.

Hotel Rwanda

Based on perhaps one of the biggest tragedies humanity has ever faced, Hotel Rwanda directly takes us into the Rwandan genocide. Focusing on Paul Rusesabagina, the film follows him as he tries to save as many people as he can in a besieged hotel. It’s a heartbreaking movie that should not be missed at all. Marvel's Armor Wars Series Starring Don Cheadle Is Now Being Developed as a Film!

We can’t wait to see what Don Cheadle does next, and with this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

