Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Honeymoon Photos Spark Wild Reactions Over His Back Scratches, Fans Say ‘Our Girl Is Enjoying’

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are currently enjoying their honeymoon along Italy’s Amalfi Coast, but it is a set of candid vacation photos that has captured the internet’s attention. The newlyweds, who officially tied the knot in London last month, were photographed by paparazzi while relaxing on the Mediterranean coast, with fans quickly taking note of visible scratch marks on Turner’s back. Dua Lipa-Callum Turner Wedding: Singer and Actor Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in London (See Pics).

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's Viral Vacation Photos Draw Attention

The couple, who wed in an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, have been documenting their post-wedding getaway with frequent public displays of affection. Photos circulating online show the pair swimming, sharing drinks, and lounging on the beach.

In several images, Lipa is seen applying sunscreen to Turner’s back, where distinct, linear scratch marks are clearly visible. The candid nature of the photos, which include moments of the couple kissing and exchanging foot rubs, has led to widespread speculation and commentary across social media platforms, with many users fixating on the marks as evidence of the couple’s intense "newlywed bliss."

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Spark Social Media Buzz During Italian Honeymoon

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Fans React to Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Viral Honeymoon Photos

The images have prompted a flurry of reactions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, where the discourse has ranged from humorous to critical.

Humour and Speculation: Many fans leaned into the suggestive nature of the photos, with social media users jokingly commenting on the "evidence" of the couple’s private life. Some lighthearted posts referenced the marks as proof of a passionate honeymoon.

Here's How Fans Reacted to Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's Viral Photos

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Conversely, the photos sparked a broader conversation regarding celebrity privacy. Many fans expressed discomfort with the invasive nature of the paparazzi, noting that intimate moments, even those captured in public settings, should remain private.

Staged or Candid? A subset of the online community has theorised that the photos may be "paparazzi-friendly," suggesting that high-profile couples occasionally invite or coordinate with agencies to maintain visibility, a common topic of debate in celebrity culture.

A Whirlwind Romance

The honeymoon marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has unfolded rapidly in the public eye. Lipa and Turner first sparked dating rumours in January 2024 after being spotted together at a film premiere after-party. Who Is Callum Turner? All About Dua Lipa’s Actor Husband and Their Age Difference.

The couple confirmed their engagement in June 2025 and have since become a fixture on the global red carpet circuit. Their recent nuptials included a legal ceremony in London followed by a lavish three-day celebration in Sicily, which drew headlines earlier this month due to local protests regarding road closures and security restrictions in the area.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).