Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock celebrates his 49th birthday today. He joined Hollywood and the film industry, becoming a superstar via his wrestling popularity and his noted records. Johnson made his big screen debut in 2001 with a cameo in The Mummy Returns. We loved him as a power-packed superstar when he ruled the screens with films like The Scorpion King, The Rundown, Walking Tall, Gridiron Gang, The Game Plan, etc. He is considered for his busy schedule and developing numerous projects at once. Some of his upcoming works include Netflix's Red Notice, The Walt Disney Company's Jungle Cruise, a sequel of Big Trouble in Little China. Dwayne Johnson Birthday: 10 Ridiculously Entertaining Movies of The Rock Bingeing Which Can Beat Your Lockdown Blues.
Apart from his acting and wrestling career, Johnson founded his production company in 2012, Seven Bucks Production. He received wider recognition and fame after portraying Marvin F. Hinton or Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and featuring his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious franchise. He also starred in true-story films like Empire State and Pain & Gain. In 2013, he hosted and produced the TNT's reality competition series The Hero, for which he was honored with Favorite Male Buttkicker Award at the 2013 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Dwayne Johnson Birthday Special: Every Exciting Movie (Confirmed or Speculated) the Rock Is Expected to Be a Part Of!
On the occasion of Dwayne Johnson's 49th birthday, we take a look at 10 iconic movie quotes of the actor that speaks about his character:
I Admire You My Son...
Eating Peanut Butter Patties Will Not Get You Abs...
I Don't Reach Into Refrigerator Without Permission...
I Grew Up In This Town, Where People Walk Tall...
The Gridiron Is Your Hood Now...
I Was Born Of the Sea...
Live a Life Which Is Worth Remembering...
The Rock Is Me...
Jesus Christ Blessed Me With Power of Knocking Out Someone...
I Am a Wrestler First...
To round up this article, let's get back to a real-life quote of Johnson which says why we should admire him and his struggle for the career. "I grew up where, when a door closed, a window didn't open. The only thing I had was cracks. I'd do everything to get through those cracks - scratch, claw, bite, push, bleed. Now the opportunity is here. The door is wide open, and it's as big as a garage." Once again, let's wish The Rock Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!
