Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock celebrates his 49th birthday today. He joined Hollywood and the film industry, becoming a superstar via his wrestling popularity and his noted records. Johnson made his big screen debut in 2001 with a cameo in The Mummy Returns. We loved him as a power-packed superstar when he ruled the screens with films like The Scorpion King, The Rundown, Walking Tall, Gridiron Gang, The Game Plan, etc. He is considered for his busy schedule and developing numerous projects at once. Some of his upcoming works include Netflix's Red Notice, The Walt Disney Company's Jungle Cruise, a sequel of Big Trouble in Little China. Dwayne Johnson Birthday: 10 Ridiculously Entertaining Movies of The Rock Bingeing Which Can Beat Your Lockdown Blues.

Apart from his acting and wrestling career, Johnson founded his production company in 2012, Seven Bucks Production. He received wider recognition and fame after portraying Marvin F. Hinton or Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and featuring his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious franchise. He also starred in true-story films like Empire State and Pain & Gain. In 2013, he hosted and produced the TNT's reality competition series The Hero, for which he was honored with Favorite Male Buttkicker Award at the 2013 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Dwayne Johnson Birthday Special: Every Exciting Movie (Confirmed or Speculated) the Rock Is Expected to Be a Part Of!

On the occasion of Dwayne Johnson's 49th birthday, we take a look at 10 iconic movie quotes of the actor that speaks about his character:

I Admire You My Son...

Dwayne Johnson in Snitch as John Matthews (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Eating Peanut Butter Patties Will Not Get You Abs...

Dwayne Johnson in The Game Plan as Joe Kingman (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Don't Reach Into Refrigerator Without Permission...

Dwayne Johnson in The Rundown as Beck (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Grew Up In This Town, Where People Walk Tall...

Dwayne Johnson in Walking Tall as Chris Vaughn (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

The Gridiron Is Your Hood Now...

Dwayne Johnson in Gridiron Gang as Sean Porter (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Was Born Of the Sea...

Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch as Mitch Buchannon (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Live a Life Which Is Worth Remembering...

Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as Hobbs (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

The Rock Is Me...

Dwayne Johnson in Fighting With My Family as Himself (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Jesus Christ Blessed Me With Power of Knocking Out Someone...

Dwayne Johnson in Pain & Gain as Paul Doyle (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Am a Wrestler First...

Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King as Mathayus (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

To round up this article, let's get back to a real-life quote of Johnson which says why we should admire him and his struggle for the career. "I grew up where, when a door closed, a window didn't open. The only thing I had was cracks. I'd do everything to get through those cracks - scratch, claw, bite, push, bleed. Now the opportunity is here. The door is wide open, and it's as big as a garage." Once again, let's wish The Rock Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

