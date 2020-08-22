Dwayne Johnson was supposed to make his debut in the DCEU universe with Shazam, but soon everyone figured that his potential deserved a standalone movie. Voila, we had Black Adam in pre-production. The actor's arrival was hinted in the Zachary Levy starrer Shazam, which was a box office hit. Today, we are just hours away from getting a concrete update on Black Adam at DC Fandome event. Right before that, Dwayne dropped a concept art of the upcoming film on his social media platforms. And we are super excited. Dwayne Johnson Trains Hard For His Superhero Debut With DCEU's Black Adam (View Pics).

Dwayne wrote on Instagram, "The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change."

He added, "Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID."

"The man in black is coming to crush them all," The Rock concluded.

Check Out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Post Here:

"The idea was that the Shazam story merits its own origin story, that the Shazam film should be his origin story," Shazam! producer Peter Safran told the press at the time of the release. "Perhaps one day down the road after the stand-alone Black Adam movie, hopefully one day these guys meet up in the same film. But they really wanted to give us the freedom to just tell Shazam’s story." DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled! (Watch Video).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo. The film arrives in theatres on Dec 22, 2021. Let us see if the movie is able to keep up with the date given the ongoing pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).