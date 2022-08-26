American actor Dylan O'Brien will celebrate his 32nd birthday this year. The charming New York lad who entered Hollywood with the supernatural drama series Teen Wolf soon became one of the sensations and a talent to look forward to. Post his TV stint, Dylan went ahead and grabbed many acting opportunities and emerge as a commendable actor for many filmmakers. To celebrate his birthday and his performances so far, we have curated a list of five of his best works. So let's keep going. Taylor Swift's Directorial Debut Short Film 'All Too Well' Starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink Out! (Watch Video).

American Assasin

When Dylan's character, Mitch loses his girlfriend in a terrorist attack, he vows to take revenge. He eventually gets himself enlisted in the CIA in a pursuit to end terrorism. There's nothing extraordinary about this action thriller but Dylan and Michael Keaton as a cold war veteran make it worth your time.

The Maze Runner

Dylan's character finds himself trapped in a massive maze called the Glade. He has lost his memory and is unaware of what's happening. Eventually, he decides to escape from the maze but soon realises that he has been a part of an experiment all along. The movie was an instant hit at the box office and its success even prompted the makers to go ahead with its sequels.

Love and Monsters

The movie is based in a post-apocalyptic world where people are surviving in underground colonies. But, as they say, love has no boundaries! Dylan's character ventures out of his colony to reunite with his lost girlfriend, even if it means losing his own life. Love and Monsters Trailer: Dylan O'Brien's Creature Feature Looks Funny and Thrilling (Watch Video).

The First Time

Now, we bet you will think this is a usual cheesy, high-school rom-com movie about two leads falling in love finally. Well, it is that but not just that. Dylan and his co-star, Britt Robertson meet by chance at a party and fall in love, not instantly but eventually. Their chemistry is fresh and the director's take on this 'done to death' subject makes it a heartwarming watch.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The sequel to Maze Runner, this one, as the name suggests had our lead in pursuit of the cure to fight a new illness. A deadly disease called the Flare is wreaking havoc and the ones who escaped Gladers must break into the Last City to find a cure and save their friends.

So, there were a few of our favourite Dylan O'Brien performances. Do you agree with our list or did we miss out on any other gem? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

Happy Birthday, Dylan O'Brien!

