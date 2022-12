"Each of these movies is going to hopefully totally surprise you in terms of what it's going for."



Like Agatha Christie, Rian Johnson aims to keep his mysteries fresh while engaging with the moment. #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/JXK1lTeKqV— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 23, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 03:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).