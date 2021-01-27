Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in December 2020, and his wife, dancer-choreographer Emma Portner, have filed for divorce. The Canadian couple has issued a joint statement over their separation after three years of marriage. The couple decided to file for divorce after much consideration over their relationship that had ended in last summer. Elliot Page Formerly Known as Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender, Thanks His Community For Helping Him in the Journey.

The statement issued by Elliot Page and Emma Portner read, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.” It was in January 2018 when Page announced about his marriage to Portner. The former had noticed Portner on Instagram.

Elliot Page, who was earlier known as Ellen Page, came out as a transgender in December 2020, to which Emma Portner was vocal in support of Page’s decision. She posted on Instagram, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

