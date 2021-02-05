Emily Ratajkowski shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy last year. The model has embraced the new journey beautifully and has been sharing updates with her fans on social media every day. From sharing her gorgeous maternity wardrobe to flaunting her baby bump, Emily has been serving several pregnancy goals as well. Today, she shared a naked mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump but it was her caption that won our hearts. Emily Ratajkowski Announces Pregnancy in a Vogue Essay BUT It Is Sexy Model's Woke Take on Baby's Gender That Is Winning Hearts Online.

Emily can be seen standing sideways while she took this beautiful selfie. Her 'morning hair' are covering her face while she kept her hand on the side to take a proper picture of her baby bump. She captioned the image saying that sometimes she feels like Winnie the Pooh in human form and other times like a 'fertility goddess with a juicy butt'. "I took this on a day where I was feeling the latter. Either way, I know I’m going to miss this bump and those kicks very soon," added Emily.

Earlier, Emily talked about her take on the baby's gender that won hearts online. She had said, " We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly." Emily Ratajkowski Sensuously Flaunts Her New Tattoo 'Emrata' on the Upper Hip! Hot Pic Has Taken Over Instagram!

She further added she would like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. She goes ahead to add that "no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be." Emily's due date is very close and she thinks she will be gifted with a baby boy.

