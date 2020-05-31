George Floyd Death: John Cusack Says Chicago Police Attacked Him With Batons and Pepper Spray While He was Documenting the Protests in the City

John Cusack (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The protests for George Floyd's death in the US are gaining momentum with each passing day. While celebrities have previously voiced their anger over the police brutality against the black population, the recent tweets by US President Donald Trump is making the matters worse. Conair actor John Cusack recently took to his Twitter account to reveal how Chicago police attacked him while he was simply documenting the protests in the city. Did Sonam Kapoor Take A Dig At Bollywood Celebrities Tweeting About George Floyd And Black Lives Matter?

Actor John Cusack has claimed that officers of the Chicago Police charged at him with batons as he was recording a video of a burning car amid the protests and riots in the city in the wake of George Floyd's death. Cusack has been using social media to document the protests that have sparked across the US after Floyd's death, shared a hazy video on Twitter in which he claimed officers yelled at him to leave the area where he had been filming. "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," he tweeted while sharing the clip.

In another tweet, Cusack said he had also been hit by pepper spray during the protests. Prior to the incident, the actor posted a number of videos showing protesters smashing windows, buildings set on fire and looting stores across downtown Chicago with heavy police deployment in the city. George Floyd Death: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taika Waititi and More Hollywood Celebs Speak Up For Justice.

Check Out his Tweets

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Pepper spray - is out - no tear gas that I’ve seen personally out here @studentactivism: Reporter teargassed while holding his press pass up, Chicago. https://t.co/xuWwEq258O” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

The protestors are protesting against the arrest of a white police officer who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes which resulted in his death eventually. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

