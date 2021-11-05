Eternals is Marvel’s new cosmic adventure that is stacked with an impressive cast. Following a group of high powered individuals put on Earth by the Celestials, Eternals sees our heroes protect humanity against the deviants and help humans advance as a species. Eternals was quite the spectacle. It had great visuals that were amazingly complimented by some fantastic set pieces. It felt the most different out of any other Marvel film too, although there were instances when it went back to the more tired tropes of the franchise. Eternals Movie Review: Chloe Zhao's Marvel Film Offers A Different MCU Experience, Until It Isn't! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Eternals still had quite the killer ending that will surely leave fans satisfied. It sets up a sequel quite well and has a great mid and post-credit scene. Also there is quite a surprise cameo there for fans that will surely leave them screaming in the theatre. So here is the ending, mid and post-credit scene of Eternals explained.

The Ending

After successfully killing the Celestial, Tiamut, and saving Earth in the process, Ikaris gets up and flies off into the sun. Sersi is able to turn Sprite into a human which allows her to lead a normal life. Thena, Druig and Makkari get on their ship and wait for Sersi, Kingo and Phastos in space to join them so that they can go and find other Eternals on different planets. Sersi is with Kingo in London packing her things up and over there she is met by Dane Whitman. Dane and Sersi then go for a walk in the park where Dave confesses that he loves Sersi and hugs her for one final time before she leaves. Sersi then looks up to the sky quite shocked as she sees Arishem. Arishem beams her, Kingo and Phastos up to space. Over there Arishem reveals that he will allow them saving the human race for now, but will go through their memories and judge whether humanity is worth saving or not and vanishes into space with them. The credits start rolling after this.

Mid-Credits

The mid-credits scene sees Thena, Druid and Makkari in the ship as they discuss what happened to the other Eternals and eventually figure out that Arishem might have come for them. They are then greeted by Pip the Troll who is played by Patton Oswalt. Pip then introduces the “Ruler of Titan, the brother of Thanos, Eros” who is played by Harry Styles. Eros reveals that he knows where their friends are and is willing to help them.

Post-Credits

In the post-credits scene we see Dane Whitman gathering up the courage to pick up his family’s sword. Yes the same sword that transforms him into the Black Knight in Marvel comics. Just as he is about to do it, he is distracted by a voice behind him asking if he is ready. We don’t get to see whose voice it actually is. Eternals: Harry Styles Is Part of This Marvel Film, Plays the Role of Thanos' Brother - Reports.

Well that’s about it for the ending of Marvel’s Eternals. I really think they chose to end it on a really good note. With the other half of Eternals being Arishem’s prisoners, I think I can see where the sequel might be going. Also with the introduction of Eros/Starfox, this can complicate quite a lot of things too considering he is Thanos’ brother. Another great thing is that we get a set up for Black Knight as well, and honestly Kit Harrington will be great in this role, I can already see that. I am honestly very excited to see where these characters go in the future and just how they will fit into Marvel’s larger universe.

Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao is playing in theatres right now.

