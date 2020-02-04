Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Pic from BAFTAs After-Party Make Netizens Say, 'Beautiful Together'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk started dating each other in the first half of 2015. Fans were happy to see this lovely pair together. In March 2017 the two welcomed their baby girl, Lea de Seine. After being together for four years, the two called off their relationship in 2019, and that left many shocked. The former couple who co-parent their little munchkin were seen posing for a pic together at the BAFTAs after-party. This pic from the event took the internet by storm and netizens have just one thing to say, ‘Beautiful Together’. Irina Shayk Opens Up About Her Split With Bradley Cooper, No Mention of Lady Gaga Whatsoever!

This was the first time that exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk came together for picture post their split. This pic has not only gone viral across social media platforms, but fans are hoping that they would give their relationship another shot. The Russian beauty and her ex-flame looked stunning together at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party that took place at the Annabel’s in London. The party was co-hosted by Irina for which A Star Is Born actor was seen in attendance along with many other celebs. Lady Gaga and New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Make Their Relationship Official With A Steamy Cuddling Pic... Missing Miami, Bradley Cooper?

Here’s The Pic Of Bradley And Irina Reunion Post Split

On seeing the duo’s pic netizens started to drop comments such as, “Wow”, “So beautiful together!!! Good parents for life”, “Yessssss, this is the pic of the year”, and much more. Well, there’s another pic that has set the internet on fire today, and it is the one that Lady Gaga (then rumoured girlfriend of Bradley Cooper) posted on Instagram with her new beau, Michael Polansky. Although there have been no (official) reasons cited behind Bradley’s breakup with Irina Shayk, rumours were rife it was his newfound proximity to Lady Gaga that led to his separation with the Russian beauty. Anyway, fans are extremely happy to see Bradley and Irina back together as friends.