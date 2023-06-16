Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, a mercenary with a troubled past. And this time, his mission is personal. Tyler is tasked by Idris Elba's mysterious Man in Suit to extract Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her two children from a high-security prison in Georgia, where her dangerous husband, the co-leader of a gang named Nagazi, is incarcerated and has made sure his family is also there with him. Ketevan also happens to be the sister of his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko). Extraction 2 Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Film Impresses With Its Well-Choreographed Action Scenes.

Helping him in his mission are his work-partner Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) and her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa). While Tyler manages to help the family escape the prison through various trials and tribulations, including a major prison brawl and a train collision, they also end up killing Ketevan's husband. This sends his brother Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani) into a rage, and he packs his army after them. Ketevan's elder teenage son Sandro (Andro Jafaridze) is also angered by his father's death, and he stupidly betrays their location when they were hiding in Vienna to his uncle, leading to a shootout, the death of an ally, and Sandro being captured by his uncle.

Watch the Trailer of Extraction 2:

So what happens in the ending? Will Tyler survive the second time around to return for more sequels? Who is Idris Elba's character? Let's find out...

Tyler Rescues Sandro, Kills Zurab and Then Goes to Jail

Zurab, being the massive egotistical prick, challenges Tyler through a satellite device and asked him to come and rescue Sandro. Tyler goes alone, much to the chagrin of Nik, who wanted vengeance for the death of Yaz, and he very much destroys Zurab's hideout and killed all his men, though he is stabbed in the process. In the end, he manages to save Sandro and shoots dead Zurab, though Nik, who manages to make her way there, gets grievously injured. Both are, however, arrested by the Austrian cops for the mess they made.

A Still From Extraction 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Mia visits Tyler in prison and she updates him that Ketevan and the kids were safe, though they are now bankrupt after the authorities seized all the bank accounts and properties tied to the Nagazi family. Tyler tells her to take the money hidden under the floors of his cabin and give it to the family. Mia also seems to want to reconcile with her former husband, but Tyler merely thanks her for helping him move on from the past. Kandahar Movie Review: Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal’s Action-Thriller is Filled with Forced Emotion and Unearned Payoffs.

Idris Elba's Mysterious Man Returns

Later, Tyler is taken out of the prison by some suited personnel to a desolate place, where Idris Elba's Man in Suit is already waiting for him. The man tells Tyler that he can help him get out of the prison, provided that Tyler goes off on another mission for him.

A Still From Extraction 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Tyler agrees but only if he gets to work with his people, giving the Man in Suit the cue to bring Nik out of another vehicle, the latter seemingly recovered from her injuries. Tyler asks Man in Suit's name, but he doesn't reply. However, the end-credits call this character as Alscott.

Gnarly Motherf**ker!

Man in Suit reveals one important detail - that he works for someone and that person happens to be a gnarly motherf**ker. Before we are told who that is, he walks away and the credits roll.

So What Does This Mean for Future of Extraction?

Going by the ending, there is hardly any doubt that more films will be made, with Tyler at least returning for the next sequel along with Nik. And he would be less morose since he is shown to have finally found peace with the demise of his child and the breaking of his marriage. We would know more about Elba's character and the person or the organisation that he would be working for in hopefully the next sequel, and a more expanded role for the British actor.

A Still From Extraction 2 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

An interesting observation here is that Extraction series is produced by the Russo Brothers who had also made The Grey Man, and both are backed by Netflix. So is there a possibility that the director-producer duo would want to merge these two franchises together for a connected universe (which is now a much-beaten trend)? Share your thoughts on this in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).