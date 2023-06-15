Extraction 2 Movie Review: With Extraction expanding into sequels - yes, there will be more - Chris Hemsworth is thinking, why should Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves and Vin Diesel have all the fun? And what's more, while he gets to be part of some very ingeniously shot action sequences, the process comes with the lack of risk of box office receipts thanks to Netflix's guaranteed access to butts watching the film from their homes. I am a little wary of Netflix attempting to go 'blockbuster' with these films - looking at you, Red Notice, 6 Underground and The Mother - and the Russo Bros, who are backing this franchise, is not having a great track record since Avengers Endgame - looking at you, Grey Man and Citadel. But, surprise, surprise, Extraction 2 is a pretty solid followup to the first film, even if it is still no game-changer. Extraction Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda Trade Blows in Netflix’s Partly Solid, Mostly Predictable Action Thriller.

To no one's surprise, the beleaguered mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has survived the injuries he sustained during his Dhaka mission and is being cared for by his mission leader Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) and her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa). While he is recuperating in the wilderness, Tyler is approached by a mysterious man (Idris Elba) with a new mission. He has to rescue Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), the wife of an incarcerated leader of the Nagazi gang, and her two kids from a Georgian prison. This time, there is no hesitation for Tyler as he has a personal connection to this mission, since Ketevan happens to be his ex sister-in-law.

Watch the Trailer of Extraction 2 here:

The first Extraction film isn't among my favourite action films in recent times - John Wick has set the bar way too high - but it flaunts some major positives. Chris Hemsworth lent plenty of credibility in his action avatar and in the dramatic scenes. The action scenes were well-choreographed. And then there was fine supporting turns from Rudraksh Jaiswal and Randeep Hooda.

Plotwise, Extraction 2 is just threadbare and there is simply no standout character as how Hooda's Saju Rav was in the first film. The film is predictable from the word go, be it in its twists and turns or character development, while a couple of characters are simply onenote or underwritten. As an example for latter is the character of Sandro, Ketevan's elder son. The film doesn't give ample time to develop his dynamics with his father, which makes some of his antics plot-irritating. A certain other character carries a 'dead meat' sign around themselves throughout the film, and guess what, they predictably don't reach the finishing line. While Tornike Gogrichiani is good as the main antagonist, his character is nothing to write home about.

Yet, the sequel amplifies some of the other positives of Extraction and also improves upon a couple of other aspects. Hemsworth once again delivers a solid performance as the rescuer with a troubled past and he brings all the required goods in the action scenes. Golshifteh Farahani gets to be more involved in the action, and her character is also allowed to develop further, especially her camaraderie with Hemsworth.

But of course, you've come for the action scenes, and Extraction 2 fires on all cylinders. Whether it's the relentless gun battles, some ingenious explosions or the gritty hand-to-hand fight scenes, the film's action choreography makes Extraction 2 worthy of a big screen experience that it could never have. The piece de resistance is, of course, the seemingly single-shot extended action sequence that begins with a prison escape in Georgia and ends with a train collision and goes on about half an hour. The camera is annoyingly shaky at times and some 'cuts' are discernible, but you just can't take your eyes off the screen, wondering in awe just how they pulled off that particular stunt. This is What Chris Hemsworth Has to Say About 'Extraction 2'.

Another standout action sequence occurs when the Nagazi attacks the protagonists' refuge in Vienna. While not a single-shot sequence, it still manages to astound you with some very gritty fight scenes and some tense moments. These two sequences form the bulk of Extraction 2, and guess what, they are enough to make the sequel quite enjoyable!

PS: When you have a major drop on a baddie, just make sure you pull the trigger before you walk off.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Extraction 2 is an enjoyable action film and a decent sequel to the original with a promise for more. You just don't go for the plot, since the film rather delivers on Hemsworth's solid performance and incredibly shot action sequences. Extraction 2 is set to stream on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).