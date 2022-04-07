Francis Ford Coppola has been one of the most influential directors in Hollywood as he has directed some of the most acclaimed films of all time. He is a powerhouse in creative vision and making sure that his films are pitch-perfect. Coppola is very particular with how he makes his movies and that’s visible in his work. There is a reason The Godfather films are looked upon as some of the best cinema to ever grace the big screen. Even if the third film wasn’t received that well, it still wraps up things very nicely. Francis Ford Coppola Calls Out Marvel Films, Says They Are 'Prototype Movies'.

For a long time now, the story of the Corleone mafia family has taken a huge hold over cinema. With The Godfather celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it's just one of those movies that will be known forever. So to celebrate Francis Ford Coppola's 83rd birthday, let's revisit five of the best scenes from The Godfather Trilogy.

Offering the Senator Nothing (The Godfather Part II)

Michael has never been more intimidating than he was in this scene. After listening to the racist remarks given out by the Senator, Michael declines his offer to give him money. The entire scene is a masterclass with Pacino turning up the intimidation factor to 11.

Figuring Out Michael’s Return (The Godfather)

Marlon Brando offers one of the best scenes in the franchise when he tries to negotiate the return of his son. After having his other son Sonny killed, Vito does what he does best, giving out threats. Over here he negotiates Michael’s return while also deducing who actually killed Sonny.

Avenging Sonny (The Godfather)

Sonny was one of the most beloved characters from the first film, so when we got to see him avenged, it was quite satisfying. Michael extracts his revenge on Carlo in the most satisfying way possible by rendering him completely helpless.

The End (The Godfather Part III)

This was an emotional scene for many fans as the franchise finally comes to a close and so does Michael’s story. Everything from the acting to Michael’s final moments are some of the best sequences you will see in the franchise.

Michael and Apollonia (The Godfather)

This is a really heartbreaking scene when you actually look a bit deep into it. This the only time in his life where Michael is genuinely happy as he spends time with Apollonia, but after that, it’s a completely different tone. It was the only time where it felt like Michael didn’t have the weight of the world on him.

Francis Ford Coppola definitely is one of our generations best directors. No one does it like him, and probably no one will do it like him. With this we finish the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

