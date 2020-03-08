Freddie Prinze Jr Birthday: From Almost Playing Spider-Man to His Casting as Sandy on Friends - Here's Some Interesting Trivia About This 90s Heartthrob 

Freddie Prinze Jr Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For people who have grown up on the I Know What You Did Last Summer films, you definitely know who Freddie Prinze Jr is. The actor was once a teenage heartthrob and the star of films such as She's All That, Head Over Heels among others. If these don't ring a bell, an easier way to remind you where you have seen Freddie Prinze Jr is that he starred in an episode of Friends. Any guesses? Yes! He's Sandy, Rachel and Ross' nanny or should we say, "Manny", The actor hasn't been on-screen in a while but there are some interesting things that you don't know about this late 90s star. Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos as a Reminder Not to Overeat During Thanksgiving 2018 Dinner.

Freddie Prinze Jr celebrates his birthday on March 8 and as the actor turns 44, we have some interesting trivia about the actor, we bet you didn't know. On the personal front, the actor is famously married to his Scooby-Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar and the couple recently celebrated 20 years of togetherness in January. They have been married for over 17 years. Isn't that the sweetest? Well, on his birthday, we give you some interesting deets from his Friends casting to more!

1. Did You Know Freddie Prinze Jr Wasn't the Original Choice for Sandy's Character?

Well, Freddie himself let the cat of the bag a few years ago when in an interview he revealed that the role of Sandy was offered to him later. Tom Hanks was originally asked to guest star for the role but due to his film delays, the actor had to cancel and Prinze Jr was then brought in. Well, we loved what Freddie brought with this character! FRIENDS 25th Anniversary: 25 Quotes from the American Sitcom That We Use in Real Life All the Time.

2. Freddie Has Watched Only an Episode Of Sarah Michelle Geller's Buffy - The Vampire Slayer

Sarah's cult hit series Buffy didn't seem to get much love and attention from her husband Freddie. The actor in an interview with E Online revealed that he has watched only one episode of the show. The actor simply said, "It wasn't written for my demographic, so I never saw it."

3. Freddie Almost Played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's Film

Well, before Tobey Maguire was finalised to play the web-slinging superhero, actor Freddie Prinze Jr too had auditioned for the role and could have even got through had he not wrecked it. When Raimi asked him about what he loved about Spider-Man, Freddie seemed to have gotten overly passionate and went into too much detailing, eventually so much that he ended up talking about Venom more. He revealed in an interview, " ‘You just talked about Venom instead of Spider-Man for 25 minutes, you stupid a**hole. And I drove home so upset and angry. But I always thought I would’ve been [best at Peter Parker].”

Well, we bet you didn't know these interesting things about Freddie Prinze Jr. As for his last acting credits, the actor voiced Kanan Jarrus, one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, on the Disney XD series Star Wars Rebels.