It's a bright Saturday morning and fortunately, you have no plans lined up. With a hot cup of tea or coffee by your side and your favourite breakfast in bed, you decide to make a list of rom-coms (romantic comedies) that have long been on your watchlist. Now, we are about to suggest a few of our personal favourites, just in case you want some suggestions. So, if you have seen these already, great job! But if you haven't, it's time you hit the play button. So, without wasting any more time, let's get started with our list, shall we?

1. Crazy, Stupid, Love

This rom-com follows the story of Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a middle-aged man whose life is turned upside down when he discovers that his wife (Julianne Moore) is cheating on him and wants a divorce. Enter Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a smooth-talking ladies' man who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to pick up women. Along the way, Jacob meets a beautiful woman named Hannah (Emma Stone) and begins to fall for her, but things get complicated when he discovers her connection with Cal.

2. The Proposal

Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is a successful book editor who is about to be deported to her native Canada because of an expired visa. Now to stay in the United States, she convinces her assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her. What starts as a business arrangement quickly turns into something more as the two are forced to spend time together in Alaska with Andrew's family.

3. When Harry Met Sally

This classic rom-com follows the decades-long friendship between Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan). The two meet in college and run into each other several times over the years, but always insist that they can't be friends because men and women can't just be friends without sex getting in the way. But as they get older, they start to wonder if they might be wrong.

4. Hitch

Will Smith stars as Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, a professional "date doctor" who helps men win over the women of their dreams. When he meets and falls for Sara (Eva Mendes), a gossip columnist who is sceptical of his tactics, he finds himself having to take his advice for a change.

5. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In this rom-com, journalist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is writing an article on how to drive men away in just ten days. Meanwhile, advertising executive Ben Barry (Matthew McConaughey) bets his boss that he can make any woman fall in love with him in ten days. Things take a turn when they meet and each try to achieve their respective goals.

So, which one did you pick?

