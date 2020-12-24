Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 has opened in theatres, in the countries where the business has resumed operation. After multiple delays, the warm movie has come at a time when the world needed some cheers. The acting is stellar, the story is heartwarming, the action is energising and the mid-credits scene is top secret. Mid credits scenes are an MCU staple, but lately, DCEU has also been giving it a shot. There is a mid-credits scene in Wonder Woman 1984 and it features an awesome cameo. Proceed with caution because a spoiler alert is in place. The scene was such a big secret that it was cut from the press screenings of the movie, lest the word gets out somehow. Gal Gadot on Producing Wonder Woman 1984: There’s Something So Eye-Opening in Being Involved in Such a Huge Project.

Wonder Woman 1984 features a cameo from the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. While she doesn't play the titular character, she still plays an Amazonian warrior, Asteria. The actress had played the role of Wonder Woman on TV for four years from 1975 to 1979.

In the movie, in a scene before the climax, Diana Prince explains the mythology of Asteria to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She says that before evacuating to Themyscira, the Amazonians were attacked by humans. Asteria decided to stay back and fight all at the same time, buying Amazonians some more time to evacuate. The Amazonians merged their armours into one super armour for Asteria to fight the world. The golden armour with wings you see Gal Gadot wearing in the trailer is Asteria's armour that she has somehow managed to locate.

But, she says she could not find Asteria. But the audience finds the great Amazonian warrior in the mid-credits scene. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year (LatestLY Exclusive).

We see a woman walking across a busy street, as an electric pole falls, just about to crush a child. The woman, very casually, stops the pole from falling with one hand, as if she's catching a ball. When the mother of the child comes forward to thank her, the woman turns around and introduces herself as Asteria and that she's been doing this for a long time.

It is an epic nod to the old times! But, we doubt it has anything to do with the future. Chances are slim that Lynda would actually reprise her role as Asteria in any of the upcoming DCEU movies. It will be a casting coup if she does, but it is one of those fun cameos where you should not think about its effect on the future.

