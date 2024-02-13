Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. This day is dedicated to your girl gang and is celebrated to mark your friendships.Now if you in the mood for a night of laughs, tears, and girl power, look no further. These five Hollywood chick flicks that are perfect for a cosy night in with your girl gang. So, get in your pyjamas and plan a perfect movie outing with your beloved girls. Galentine's Day 2024: From Kareena Kapoor's Jumpsuit to Katrina Kaif's Co-ord Set, Outfits You Can Wear to Celebrate This Day.

1. Mean Girls (2004):

This classic high school comedy is a must-watch for any girl gang. Follow new student Cady Heron as she navigates the treacherous hierarchy of North Shore High School, led by the infamous Plastics. Mean Girls is a hilarious and relatable watch with memorable one-liners and iconic fashion moments.

2. The Devil Wears Prada (2006):

For a more sophisticated chick flick option, look no further than this Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer. The story is about an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs as she lands a job as assistant to the tyrannical fashion editor Miranda Priestly. With a star-studded cast and a message about the importance of staying true to yourself, The Devil Wears Prada is a must-watch for any fashion-loving girl gang.

3. Legally Blonde (2001):

This comedy classic follows sorority girl Elle Woods as she enrols in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Along the way, she discovers her strength and intelligence and becomes a fierce advocate for women's rights. With a fun soundtrack and plenty of pinks, Legally Blonde is a feel-good movie that will leave you and your girl gang cheering.

4. Bridesmaids (2011):

This raunchy comedy follows the maid of honor Annie as she tries to plan the perfect wedding for her best friend Lillian, while dealing with her own personal and financial struggles. With hilarious performances from Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids is so relatable for many girls out there.

5. Clueless (1995):

This '90s classic follows Beverly Hills teenager Cher Horowitz as she navigates the ups and downs of high school romance and social status. With iconic fashion moments and a memorable soundtrack, Clueless is a nostalgic watch that will transport you and your girl gang back to the '90s.

So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy these five Hollywood chick flicks with your girl gang.

