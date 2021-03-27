Adam Wingard directorial, Godzilla vs Kong is ruling at the Indian box office. Despite coronavirus on the rise, the monster flick is doing well at the ticket window since day one. Seems like the positive reviews is working in favour of the movie. Having said that, Hindi films which released around the same time as Godzilla vs Kong have been underperforming when compared to this epic saga. Now, the three-day collection of the Sci-fi flick is out and it stands at a total of Rs 16.02 crore. Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection Day 2: Adam Wingard’s Sci-Fi Flick Does Not Lose Its Grip, Stands at a Total of Rs 11.80 Crore.

Breaking the total, on its opening day Godzilla vs Kong minted Rs 6.40 crore, on day two it earned Rs 5.40 crore and on the third day the movie has done a business of Rs 4.22 crore. Well, the figures are not at all bad and they might show a jump in the weekend as well as on the Holi holiday. All in all, the clash of the titans is surely reviving the box office after the COVID-19 hit last year. Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Collection Day 1: The Hollywood Film Earns More Than The First Day Numbers Of Roohi And Mumbai Saga, Collects Rs 6 Crore.

Check It Out:

#GodzillaVsKong remains steady on Day 3 [Fri]... Biz should gather momentum on Sat and Sun... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.02 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2021

The storyline of the actioner revolves around Godzilla and Kong and how the latter stops the former from and destroying everything that comes in his way. This movie had high expectations and going by the reviews and box office collection, it seems to be a superhit. Stay tuned!

