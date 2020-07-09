Gotham has a new Batwoman. Javicia Leslie is cast as the new leading heroine of the superhero series after the exit of Ruby Rose merely after one season. The reason behind Rose's exit has still not been made public, but the actress has expressed joy and support for Leslie's casting. While Leslie will take up the mantle of Batwoman, she won't be reprising the role of Kate Kane that was left behind by Rose.

Instead, the entrant will play Ryan Wilder, who is described by the studio as "likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed". Wilder has spent years as a drug runner and kill with her bare hands. She is skilled, disciplined, loves cats and lives in a van with her plants. Like Ruby's character, she is also an out and proud lesbian.

After Rose's exit, the studio was on a lookout for an actor from the LGBT community for better representation of the character. Leslie is bisexual. In a statement, she said, "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

Rose shared a picture of Leslie on her Instagram page. "This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!" she wrote.

Batwoman should resume shooting soon if it wants to meet its January 2021 return date.

