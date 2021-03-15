The starry night that was Grammys 2021 is finally over. The award ceremony was quite different this year with very few artists present at the venue and host Trevor Nova engaging the audience on a live stream. We saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch attend the award night amongst others while several celebrities sat back at their homes to receive the award virtually. The ceremony took place at Los Angeles Convention Center, just opposite to the award show's usual home at the Staples Center. Grammys 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Billie Eilish Bags The Record of the Year Award.

Harry Styles, BTS, Bad Bunny, Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Stallion performed their songs on the stage and made the ambience of the award night even more musical. Beyoncé led the field with nine nominations and picked up the 28th Grammy win of her career. With this, she also broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and most Grammy wins ever by a singer. Harry Styles too received his first ever Grammy award this year for Watermelon Sugar. Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and More to Perform at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Check Out The Complete List Of Winners Below:

Record of the Year

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"American Standard" — James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording

"10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Bubba" — Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

Best Rock Song

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

"The New Abnormal" — The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

Best R&B Song

"Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album

"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat

Best R&B Album

"Bigger Love" — John Legend

Best Rap Performance

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Jesus is King" — Kanye West

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

Best Music Video

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce returned to the Grammys and the legendary musician earned the award for her chart-topping tune 'Black Parade', which she released last year in honour of Juneteenth. She picked up four awards during this year's ceremony. Before exiting the stage, the 'Homecoming' star sweetly shouted out her kids, Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, whom she shares with Jay-Z.

