Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her 16-year-old daughter Apple this summer. The actress took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her relaxing with Apple, reports people.com. She captioned the photo: "Summer with my (apple)." In May, Paltrow, who shares Apple with her former husband Chris Martin, celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday with a sweet tribute on social media. "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow wrote alongside photos on Instagram. Gwyneth Paltrow Discussed Divorce From Chris Martin With Her Holistic Dentist

"You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades." Paltrow, who also has 14-year-old son Moses, added: "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times." Gwyneth Paltrow Gets ‘Moral Support’ of Kids During Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis (View Pic)

Check Out Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Summer with my 🍎 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Paltrow also understood that due to the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic, Apple's birthday celebrations didn't happen as planned. "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).