Judd Apatow's comedy universe is like no other. The genius of a man who writes, produces, or directs his own films cannot be celebrated enough. Few of his early films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Fun with Dick and Jane still remain a classic amongst his fans. The filmmaker was quickly accepted by the audiences for his "grounded" approach and is still loved for his distinct method of filmmaking. He also helped shepherd the careers of celebrities like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Kristen Wiig, among others.

What is common in every Apatow film is that although they have a funny, giddy, profane stance toward romance and family, it still manages to touch upon the sentimental core. Started as a stand-up comedian at age seventeen, during his senior year of high school, Judd Apatow last work - The King of Staten Island is as impressive as the first time we got to see his work on the screen.

We cannot move on without mentioning his amazing contribution to television. Shows like The Larry Sanders Show, The Ben Stiller Show, and Freaks & Geeks still Hollywood's best shows ever. Today, as the filmmaker rings in his 53rd, we felt like a good time to revisit few of Apatow's masterpieces.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005, writer, director, producer)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin starring Steve Carell and Catherine Keener is still the funniest, most engaging, and most original of all of Apatow’s films. Steve Carell, who was also Judd's co-writer, essays the role of a horny 40-year-old in this sex comedy. He is on a quest to lose his virginity and how he does it is the most entertaining 120 minutes on screen. While the film has several witty one-liners that will crack you up like nothing, it was the strong writing and Carell's acting that made this film a classic hit!

Knocked Up (2007, writer, director, producer)

Knocked Up had a killer hook: A typical love story of a passive slob (Seth Rogen) and a classic uptight workaholic (Katherine Heigl) and it worked for them well! The story goes like this - Seth's character gets Heigl's character pregnant during a one night stand and they decide to raise the baby together. The setup plays out predictably when the immature man-child grows up and they live happily ever after, well almost! The film has its funny moments and emotional ones too and hence it has made it to our list.

Superbad (2007, producer)

If you are a teenager growing up in the 90s, you know how amazingly hilarious this film was! After the smashing success of Knocked Up, Superbad was expected to be a hit as well! And boy did it leave everybody impressed. The high-school comedy about two dorks (Jonah Hill and Michael Cera) who are looking to get laid before they graduate was definitely a good idea. The film was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and alongside director Greg Mottola were able to make every teenage boy cringe a little seeing how true the storyline was.

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008, writer)

Watching Adam Sandler in any movie is always a delight. And when these two college roommates reunited for You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, they created a masterpiece. Adam took up the role of an Israeli commando who runs off to New York to become a hairdresser and all thanks to Judd's clever writing, it made Adam look funnier. The film was a light jibe at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with many moments where your stomach would hurt from laughing! The bonus was all those action-movie tropes spoof added in between the film that only made you go ROLF!

Pineapple Express (2008, producer)

It's the year 2008 and by now it has been established that Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow are a hit pair! Pineapple Express starring Seth Rogen and James Franco is a stoner action comedy film that takes you on a fun adventure. The story takes you on a journey where Seth's character gets stuck with James Franco's character after they discover that they will be killed by a drug lord. What happens with them is truly a series of uneventful things that will make you feel bad for the characters but will also make you laugh as well.

Judd Apatow is a master of his craft and we hope to see more of his work on the screen! His films work as a stress buster for all and we would like to thank the filmmaker for all his films. Lastly, wishing Judd a very Happy 53rd birthday!

