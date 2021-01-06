Actress Jessie Cave, who is best known for her character of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film franchise, has revealed that her two-month-old baby has tested Covid positive. Cave's baby boy Tenn is currently in an isolation room at the hospital after contracting Covid-19, with health staff paying extra attention to the case. The Office’s Angela Kinsey Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘Really Tried to Quarantine and Not Get It’

The actress posted on Instagram: "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully." She also warned her followers about the new COVID strain. The Morning Show Season 2: Filming of Jennifer Aniston’s Show Halts After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Check Out Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeSsIe CaVE (@jessiecave)

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," she wrote.

