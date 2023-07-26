Disney's Haunted Mansion has its first reviews out, and it looks like the spooky house fails to pack a punch. Critics are especially taking an issue with the lack of scares and jokes that render the film underwhelming as whole, while there are a few who are praising its script. The film is also being described as "sleepy" and "hollow" with the film being called "inconsequential" as well. Here are some of the reviews. Haunted Mansion Trailer: Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and Jared Leto’s Disney Horror-Comedy Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Indiewire: The spirits are as interchangeable as the hallways, to the point that the film’s one clearly defined ghost — an old mariner with a hankering for “Deadliest Catch” — is left holding the bag for an entire army of the dead. Truth be told, it’s almost impressive that a movie boasting 999 ghosts “and Jared Leto” as their evil leader could end up feeling this soulless.

USA Today: However, the characters are a mixed bag in the script by Katie Dippold (2016's "Ghostbusters"). Wilson, Haddish and DeVito are cast in archetypal roles they've done before, and far better. And the build-out of the mansion's mythology and ghosts – plus the sizable cast – distracts from Gabbie and Travis' core story. Fortunately, Stanfield rises to the occasion with an enjoyable, quietly touching performance as a skeptical shut-in mourning a tragic loss who rediscovers himself during a life-affirming albeit goofy quest.

Entertainment Weekly: But Disney tries to have its cake and eat it too, inducing tonal whiplash in Katie Dippold's otherwise emotionally resonant script. For every breakdown by Stanfield poised to move audiences to tears, there's a wry aside from Wilson or an intrusive one-liner from Haddish. Stanfield's Ben and Dillon's Travis are grappling with very real demons, yet the mansion is full of recognizably goofy spirits, including Jared Leto's sneering Hatbox Ghost.

The Daily Beast: The film may modestly charm a few adolescents, but it won’t thrill them, and they—and everyone else—can rest assured that in another two decades, it’ll be reimagined again, probably with the same middling degree of innovation.

