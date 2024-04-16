Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. The Superman star, who likes to keep his relationship low-key, confirmed the good news recently at the premiere of his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. During the red carpet interaction, Henry confirmed that his girlfriend Natalie is pregnant and said that he is 'very excited' about fatherhood. The news of the couple embracing parenthood comes three years after they made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. Henry Cavill and Natalia Viscuso Expecting Their First Child! Tracing the Romance Timeline of the Former Witcher Actor and VP of Vertigo.

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

Henry Cavill's relationship with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, has been going on for over two years. The couple has always liked to keep their relationship private; they've shared glimpses of their togetherness here and there. But the couple are again in the spotlight after their recent pregnancy announcement. Viscuso first appeared in the popular MTV series Super 16. Natalie is from New Mexico but spent most of her teen years in California. Viscuso was formerly the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. It is also one of the companies behind Cavill's movies Man of Steel and Enola Holmes. In 2022, Deadline reported that Viscuso had switched jobs and now handles Vertigo Entertainment as the Vice President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N a t a l i e (@nviscuso)

Viscuso Is Already a Pet Parent

Another fact to know about Henry Cavill's partner is that she loves her furry friends. Viscuso had a French bulldog named Meat and shared several photos of him on her social media. Meat sadly passed away in April 2022, and Viscuso now has another puppy named Baggins of the same breed.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Faction (@popfaction)

When Did Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso First Meet

The couple first sparked dating rumours in April 2021. Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso were spotted walking Henry's dog in London. Photos of this went viral, leading to speculations about their relationship. Soon, The Superman actor confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him playing a chess game with Natalie, Cavill captioned the post, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroy's me at chess." Henry Cavill Opens Up About Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

As Henry Cavill and his partner Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child together, here's extending a heartfelt congratulations to the couple who will be soon embracing parenthood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).