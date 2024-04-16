It's time to put away those love-infused crystals because Henry Cavill is officially off the market! The Witcher actor has been irrevocably in love with the lucky lady Natalie Viscuso for at least two years. And no, you can't blame it on Mercury retrograde or a cosmic misalignment! These two lovebirds like to keep things low-key. But recently, things changed when the media caught them in Los Angeles. The twist is - Natalia is pregnant with Henry's child, and fans simply can't keep calm. So, while we may not be able to snag Superman for ourselves, we can still swoon over his Instagram-worthy romance. Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting Their First Child! (Watch Video)

If you're one of those torn between loving and sobbing over the news of Henry becoming a father, fear not! We're about to dive into the mysterious world of Henry Cavill's girlfriend. Life simply isn't complete until we've dissected every detail of who's captured Superman's heart. So, hold onto your hats, and get ready for a thrilling journey. Grab your magnifying glass and prepare for some top-notch detective work as we uncover all the juicy details. Henry Cavill Makes His Relationship With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official.

Henry Cavill's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie Viscuso, hailing from New Mexico and later residing in California during her teens, formerly served as vice president at Legendary Entertainment and currently holds the same position at Vertigo Entertainment. She made her public debut with Henry Cavill at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

When Did Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso First meet?

In early April 2021, the Daily Mail revealed photos of Henry Cavill and his new blonde girlfriend, later identified as Natalie, strolling hand in hand in London. Henry and Natalie confirmed their relationship on Instagram shortly after, prompting a mixed reaction from fans. Henry defended their relationship in May 2021, urging trolls to back off in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Henry's Talks About His Relationship And Online Hate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

When Did Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso Go Red Carpet Official?

After around eighteen months of dating, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso made their official red carpet debut at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere on October 27, 2022, radiating joy and looking picture-perfect. Keeping the romance alive, they dazzled again at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere on December 12, of the same year. Recently, they enjoyed a glamorous date night at the Argylle London Premiere on January 24, 2024.

Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalia Viscuso, are expecting their first child. As we explore their romance timeline, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the couple as they embark on this journey to parenthood. Wishing them abundant joy and fulfilment as they embrace this exciting new chapter together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).