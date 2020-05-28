Henry Cavill's Superman May Have a Cameo in an Upcoming DC Movie

Henry Cavill on his Superman return. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Henry Cavill isn't done playing superman or so it seems. As per new reports in Variety, the actor is already in talks to return as our favourite Kryptonian and if all goes well, Warner Bros may just extend his contract for three new movies. The actor was last seen in Joss Whedon's Justice League and before that, he had his solo outing in Man of Steel and later locked horns with Batman in Zack Snyder's Batman v/s Superman. Superman Henry Cavill Tried Being Aquaman Underwater With A Fork And We Think He Smashed It Out of The (Water)Park.

As per the same report, the actor won't be donning his suit for Snyder's cut that's releasing on HBOMax finally but for a cameo appearance in one of DC's upcoming movies which include Aquaman 2, The Suicide Squad and The Batman or Shazam 2. While the makers of Shazam had teased a superman appearance in the mid-credits of the movie, we never really saw who was behind that iconic blue and red costume.

Henry as an actor is still excited to wear his cape and is no mood to just let it go. “The cape is still in the closet. It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see," he said in his interaction with Men's Health in December 2019. The Witcher: Henry Cavill Gave Up Drinking Water for Three Days to Flaunt His Chiselled Body in the Shirtless Scenes.

So maybe, just maybe, Cavill may return with his superhero avatar and we are pumped up about it already.