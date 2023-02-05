A Simple Favour actor Henry Golding celebrates his birthday on February 5. The Malaysian-British actor who was earlier a hairdresser decided to pursue his acting dreams and eventually grabbed the lead role in Crazy Rich Asians. While his charming looks are enough to make us go weak in our knees, the handsome hunk is unfortunately taken. Henry tied the knot with his girlfriend Liv Lo in 2016 and together the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyla in 2021. The Old Guard 2: Uma Thurman and Henry Golding Join Charlize Theron for the Sequel of Netflix’s Film.

One look at Henry's Instagram account and you're convinced that he's a doting father. His account is filled with some super cute pictures of his baby girl and the duo is bound to warm your hearts. From enjoying hiking to family picnics in a garden, Henry is always seen enjoying all the moments with his little angel. Henry is bound to find a place in the list of Hollywood's charming daddies and if his pictures with Lyla don't make you go aww, we don't know what will. On that note to celebrate the actor and his special day, let's have a look at his family album. Persuasion Trailer: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding Star in an Endearing Netflix Film Based on Jane Austen’s Love Story (Watch Video).

The Best Company

The Best Travel Partner

Daddy's Princess

Apple of his Eyes

Let's Go Hiking

Happy Birthday, Henry Golding!

