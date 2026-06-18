Hollywood Comes to Mumbai: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon Set for Historic India Premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ in July 2026

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be back in Mumbai, India, this year. Nolan will be in the heart of Bollywood for the India premiere of his highly anticipated mythic action epic, The Odyssey, which releases on July 17, 2026. Marking a historic moment, The Odyssey, will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to host an official premiere in India. Universal Pictures International confirmed the same through a statement. Christopher Nolan has earlier held special screenings of his films Dunkirk in 70mm IMAX and Interstellar in 35mm at Mumbai in March 2018. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer: Fans React to Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s ‘Modern’ Dialogue (Watch Video).

For The Odyssey premiere, Nolan will be accompanied by Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas, who is his wife, and the film’s stars, Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Universal Pictures International has designated Mumbai as a premier stop on The Odyssey’s exclusive global tour, positioning the city alongside major cinematic hubs like London, Paris and New York.

'The Odyssey' - Cinematic Milestone: 100% IMAX®

Written for the big screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer’s foundational saga of Odysseus's grueling, decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to modern audiences.

A World First: Shot globally using groundbreaking new IMAX® film technology, The Odyssey makes history as the first feature film ever shot entirely with IMAX® cameras.

Shot globally using groundbreaking new IMAX® film technology, makes history as the first feature film ever shot entirely with IMAX® cameras. The Venue: The star-studded Indian premiere of The Odyssey will take place at the state-of-the-art PVR Icon IMAX®: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

The star-studded Indian premiere of The Odyssey will take place at the state-of-the-art PVR Icon IMAX®: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The film’s Mumbai premiere marks one of the most significant and high-profile Hollywood visits ever staged in India.

'The Odyssey' Cast: All-Star Ensemble

Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for Syncopy, the film features an extraordinary ensemble of Hollywood elite, including Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Nyong'o Lupita and Samantha Morton. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: Matt Damon, Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Filming Upcoming Action-Fantasy Film in Scotland (View Pics).

'The Odyssey.' Cast Member Notable Accolades & Roles Matt Damon Academy Award® Winner Tom Holland Global Box-Office Sensation Anne Hathaway Academy Award® Winner Robert Pattinson Critically Acclaimed Star Lupita Nyong’o Academy Award® Winner Zendaya Emmy® Award Winner Charlize Theron Academy Award® Winner Samantha Morton Academy Award® Nominee.

'The Odyssey' Release Date and Ticket Booking

The Odyssey arrives in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. Don't wait to secure your seat for this unmatched cinematic event. Advance tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX® are officially on sale now at cinemas across India and ticketing platforms like Bookmyshow, with prices starting from INR 2,800 for IMAX screens.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).