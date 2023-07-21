Based on true events, Sound of Freedom is a biographical action movie starring Jim Caviezel as a Special Agent who quits his job to take on the mission of rescuing children from human traffickers and cartels in Colombia. Co-written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, besides Caviezel, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Kurt Fuller, Gary Basaraba, and José Zúñiga. Here's How To Watch Barbie Movie Online Free: Is Barbie (2023) Streaming On Netflix or HBO Max?

If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Variety, the film has made over $40 million since it opened in theaters on July 4th.

Person of Interest and The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel headlines the film as Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad, an organization dedicated to fighting child trafficking around the world. The film purports to be based on a true story based on Ballard’s mission to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.

What Is The Sound Of Freedom About?

The narrative of Sound of Freedom follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous mission to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!

Will Sound Of Freedom Be Available To Stream?

Yes. Angel Studios is a faith-based streamer, with its own lineup of movies and shows. So it’s inevitable that Sound of Freedom will be offered there at some point. An exact time frame for Sound of Freedom’s streaming debut is harder to pin down. Since Angel Studios isn’t beholden to another studio, it can operate at its own pace.

It's also possible that Sound of Freedom could show up on another streaming platform down the line. But the safe bet is that it will go to Angel Studios first.

When Is The Sound Of Freedom Streaming Release Date?

The Sound of Freedom streaming release date is unconfirmed, as the film hit theaters on July 4, 2023. However, we could expect an official streaming release in the coming months.

Sound of Freedom is a film that depicts the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent who founded an organization to rescue children from human trafficking. The film has been a success at the box office since its release in theaters.

Is Sound Of Freedom Stream On Angel Studios?

Since Sound of Freedom was released by Angel Studios, it would make sense if the popular film heads to Angel Studios' streaming platform (which is just called Angel Studios) following its theatrical run. The small media company and film distribution studio has its own streaming service online, which people can sign up for free to watch any of its content. Angel Studios' films and television series are available on the website or the Angel app.

However, given that Sound of Freedom is making waves at the box office and receiving a slew of positive reviews from critics, a bigger streaming platform may try to acquire its streaming rights. Only time will tell if the likes of Netflix, Hulu, or another service will pay big bucks to be able to add the movie to its library. But considering all the readily available information, the more likely possibility is Angel Studios releasing Sound of Freedom on its own streaming platform.

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Is Sound Of Freedom On Netflix?

Unfortunately, Sound of Freedom is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to other alternatives, including I Am All Girls and Yara.

Is Sound Of Freedom On HBO Max?

We hate to tell you that Sound of Freedom is not included in HBO Max’s massive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers. You may enjoy watching Extortion.

Is Sound Of Freedom On Hulu?

No, Sound of Freedom is not available for streaming on Hulu. Although, you can turn to similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch Girl in the Bunker.

Is Sound Of Freedom On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that Sound of Freedom is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as The Whistleblower and Girl Next.

Where To Watch Sound Of Freedom Online?

As of writing, Sound of Freedom has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you can’t watch the Alejandro Monteverde directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. On the other hand, if you wish to enjoy the action drama movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How To Stream Sound Of Freedom For Free?

Unfortunately, since Sound of Freedom is unavailable on any streaming platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on a streamer offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

Who Stars In Sound Of Freedom?

The lead character, Tim Ballard, is played by Jim Caviezel, who many might recognise from the movies The Passion of the Christ, The Final Cut and Frequency.

The cast also features Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Emmy nominee Bill Camp as Vampiro, Cristal Aparicio as Rocio, Javier Godino as Jorge, and Lucas Avila as Miguel. The movie was directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde, who previously directed Little Boy and Bella.

Is Sound Of Freedom Only Available In The US?

Sound of Freedom is in theaters for the US and Canada and plans to be available internationally in movie theaters around the world soon. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date. Get more updates at angel.com or download the Angel app.

For those outside of North America, Angel Studios states that the film will also be available internationally in movie theaters around the world as soon as August 2023. Check your local theaters and news to stay up to date.

Is Sound Of Freedom Available To Watch In The UK?

Sound of Freedom was released across cinemas in the US on Tuesday, July 4. However, a UK release date is yet to be announced. It is also not released on any streaming platforms just yet but given the movie’s undeniable success, it is sure to land on one soon enough.

Is Sound Of Freedom A True Story?

Sound of Freedom is based on the life of Ballard, who left the Department of Homeland Security about 10 years ago and founded a group that works with local police to catch child sex traffickers in other countries — often by staging elaborate sting operations that it captures on video.

In the film, a brother and sister are lured to an innocuous-sounding photo shoot in Honduras, only to be snatched by abductors and imprisoned in the Colombian jungle. Caviezel’s version of Ballard spends much of the movie sneaking through criminal hideouts to find the children, risking his life and finally beating up the traffickers.

The real Ballard hasn’t claimed to do anything quite like that, but the film ends with a montage of clips from sting operations his group, Operation Underground Railroad, actually conducted in the country. “By the time Tim left Colombia, he and the team had rescued over 120 victims and arrested more than a dozen traffickers.

Many others have praised Ballard’s work. President Trump appointed him to a State Department advisory council on human trafficking in 2019, which he sat on until it disbanded the next year. Major news organizations covered the 2014 Colombian bust that inspired “Sound of Freedom”, and Ballard testified about the operation before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

But Operation Underground Railroad has also been accused by some experts of distorting the complex nature of the sex trafficking business, of doing little to help victims despite its dramatic sting videos and even of putting children in danger to make them.

Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post’s Fact Checker, found no evidence for Ballard’s claim that 10,000 children are smuggled into the United States for sex annually — a line that apparently made its way into Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019. In Utah, the Davis County Attorney’s Office spent two and a half years investigating Operation Underground Railroad for alleged communications fraud, witness tampering and retaliation, according to the Deseret News. The investigations ended with no charges in May.

