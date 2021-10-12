Hugh Jackman is Hollywood’s favorite Aussie actor. Starting from humble beginnings to playing a career defining role of one of the most popular characters ever in pop-culture, Jackman has had one of the best careers. From starring in X-Men to lending his great voice in a musical, Hugh Jackman can do it all. He has a great understanding of managing his roles as a great dramatic talent while balancing the lighter roles too. Hugh Jackman Birthday Special: Here Are 5 Fitness Tips by Marvel Superhero to Stay Shredded.

Hugh Jackman has a great selection of films in career that will have you on the edge of your seats to being an emotional mess in the next second. So to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best movies ranked according to IMDb.

The Greatest Showman (7.6)

Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman

If you want to see Jackman flex his singing skills, then there is no better movie than The Greatest Showman. Showcasing the struggles of PT Barnum to creating a worldwide spectacle, The Greatest Showman is a visually stunning, musical tale that will leave you smiling by the end.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (7.9)

Hugh Jackman in X-Men: Days of Future Past

A loose adaptation of the X-Men comic of the same name, Days of Future Past brought the previous and new generation of X-Men together. Having Wolverine travel to the past to prevent Mystique from killing Bolivar Trask, he is tasked with enlisting a young Charles Xavier for help. Only catch being that Charles has gone down a dark path. Days of Future Past is the best film that you can get with X-Men characters right now and served as a great conclusion for the previous version of these characters. From Deadpool to Thor: Ragnarok, 5 Surprising Nude Scenes The Indian Censor Board Didn't Allow You To See!

Logan (8.1)

Hugh Jackman in Logan

Talk about going out with a bang, Logan is a comic book film that gives us the definitive version of Wolverine. Stumbling across a child who has the same powers as Logan, he and an old and sick Charles Xavier go out on a trip to deliver her safely across the country. Logan was an emotional and heartbreaking film that provided a mighty fine conclusion to our favourite X-Men. Wolverine in 2005’s Fantastic Four: Did You Know Hugh Jackman Had a ‘Cameo’ in Jessica Alba and Chris Evans’ Superhero Film?

Prisoners (8.1)

Hugh Jackman in Prisoners

Hugh Jackman teams up with mastermind Denis Villeneuve and stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in this nail biting thriller. After Keller Dover’s daughter goes missing, he goes down a dark path that questions just how far someone can go for family. It’s in my opinion one of Jackman’s best performances to date only rivaled by his work in Logan.

The Prestige (8.5)

Hugh Jackman in The Prestige

Directed by Christopher Nolan, I think that’s something alone that would sell someone on the film. The Prestige focuses on two stage magicians who play a game of one upping each other in the hopes of creating the best illusion ever. It’s a great film about just how dangerous competitions can get and features great performances from Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale.

There is no denying that Hugh Jackman is one of the best actors working today after looking at this list of films. We can’t wait to see what other roles that he does moving forward and we finish off this list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).