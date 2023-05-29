Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have joined forces to perform their new duet, a remix of Midnights' "Karma''. The rapper, 23, surprised the crowd at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium as she and Swift took the stage on the first of three Eras Tour shows this weekend, reports People magazine. Taylor Swift Fan Sells Contact Lenses Online ‘That Have Seen Eras Tour’ for $10,000 (View Pic).

The duo performed the newly released remix, which came out that same day, in their first-ever joint performance. Swift also shared the song's music video with her fans during her set, before it premiered wide later that night.

The collaboration was "one of the most natural things," Swift said in an audio clip shared by Spotify. "She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'" Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Sales Fiasco: From Swifties' Plan for Ticketmaster’s Takedown to Anti-Hero Singer’s Response and a Federal Investigation – All You Need To Know.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift said, quoted by People. "I had been listening to her nonstop -- like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of "Karma"? Do you relate to this?' She jumped in headfirst," she added.

