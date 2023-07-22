Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has given a detailed update on his recovery for the first time, three months after he was hospitalised for an unspecified "medical complication". The 55-year-old Django Unchained star informed fans that he is not "blind" or "paralysed" in an emotional three-minute recording about his health. "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back." "I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people (were) waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man," he admitted, with tears in his eyes. Jamie Foxx Is ‘Back in Action’! Actor Talks About His Health Scare in a New Video; Ranveer Singh, Dwayne Johnson React.

The actor, who returned to work earlier this week to film a commercial in Las Vegas, continued: "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, (or) a television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through." The actor said his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne "saved my life", and also thanked God and the "great medical people" who treated him, as reported by People magazine. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me," he said. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like these", he added.

He also took a moment to dispel rumors about his health. "Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralysed — I'm not paralysed." "But I did go through... I went to hell and back," said Foxx. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work." Getting emotional, Foxx said he appreciates "all the love that I got" throughout the situation. "I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said, "you can do a take two; I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out." Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor Is Out of Hospital and Recuperating, Confirms Daughter Corinne Foxx.

Check Out Jamie Foxx's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. ... I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man." He ended the video by saying: "I'm on my way back." On Thursday, Foxx, 55, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon." Foxx was in Las Vegas working on a campaign with BetMGM. He'll star in the company’s commercials for football season and beyond.

