American actor and musician Jared Leto celebrates his 52nd birthday on December 26. The Oscar winner has built a reputation for embracing challenging roles throughout his impressive career. He is highly known for his method acting in numerous roles spanning three decades. Leto has consistently delivered unforgettable performances, often in supporting roles. The actor is also a part of the rock band duo Thirty Seconds to Mars alongside his brother, Shannon Leto. Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building To Announce Thrilling Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Tour (Watch Video).
Prefontaine (1997)
In this 1997 Steve James directorial, Leto took on his inaugural leading role in a movie. Leto played American long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine, whose life seemed to be filled with struggles and misfortune. Leto embodies Steve Prefontaine perfectly, and this movie stands as evidence of Leto's acting masterclass.
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Panic Room (2002)
Dallas Buyer's Club (2013)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Dareen Aronofsky's psychological drama Requiem for a Dream, is one of the most real films about addiction. The movie tells us the story of drug addiction and its impacts. Leto plays Harry, a heroin addict. Arguably one of Jared Leto's most soulful performances.
