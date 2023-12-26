However, it's not just his acting skills that set him apart but the unique aura he exudes. Regardless of the project he undertakes, Jared Leto's powerful on-screen presence makes him captivating to watch. Leto made his on-screen debut with the 1994 teen drama series My So-Called Life, the actor has since contributed to over 50 films, encompassing both prominent lead roles and impactful supporting performances in movies such as Fight Club, American Psycho, and numerous others. Some of his noteworthy honours include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Critic's Choice Movie Award. On the actor's special day, let's look at some of his best performances. Fight Club (1999) In this David Fincher directorial, Jared Leto plays one of the younger fight club members who gets beaten up so badly that his face gets disfigured. This is one of Leto's small yet memorable performances. Fight Club starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the lead roles. Prefontaine (1997) In this 1997 Steve James directorial, Leto took on his inaugural leading role in a movie. Leto played American long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine, whose life seemed to be filled with struggles and misfortune. Leto embodies Steve Prefontaine perfectly, and this movie stands as evidence of Leto's acting masterclass. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The movie follows the life of Susanna (Winona Ryder) as she is rushed to a mental institution in the wake of her unstable mental condition. The story explores the bond she forms with other women she meets there. Leto plays Susanna's ex-boyfriend, who plans to flee to Canada. Again, it is one of Leto's smaller roles, but extremely well played. Directed by James Mangold, the movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy and Elizabeth Moss.

Panic Room (2002)

Jared Leto played the villain in this David Fincher film. Leto plays the leader of a gang who tries to find fortune in a house owned by Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart. Forest Whitaker and Dwight Yoakam are the other two burglars of Leto's gang. Leto's performance in this thriller kept the audience engaged throughout the film.

Dallas Buyer's Club (2013)