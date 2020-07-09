Meet Javicia Leslie, Gotham's new batwoman and Ruby Rose's successor in season 2 of CW's Batwoman. The xXx - Return of Xander Cage actress stepped down from her role as Kate Kane after having issues with the show's tiring schedule. It was a mutual decision and the actress has no qualms about it. While the makers were tirelessly hunting for a new face, the one who could effectively replace Rose on the show, they finally picked Javicia Leslie from the many names. Gotham Gets A New Batwoman In Javicia Leslie After Ruby Rose's Exit.

Expect Ruby Rose to be gung ho about it and she is. The actress took to her Instagram account to share her excitement for the new Batwoman and her reaction was priceless. "OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman,” Rose wrote next to a photo of Leslie. “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!,” Rose said in her social media note. Ruby Rose's Exit Prompts the Batwoman Makers to Make Character Changes; Kate Kane Likely to Get Replaced.

Check Out Ruby Rose's Reaction

Speaking about her new commitment, Javicia in her casting announcement said, "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

Batwoman was hailed for being the first superhero series in television history to feature an LGBTQ character as the lead. While the producers were looking for a name from the same community, with Javicia's casting, they went a step ahead by casting a black actress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).