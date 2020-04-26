Jet Li Birthday Special: From Fist Of Legend To Hero, A Look At His Best Action Movies So Far

On his birthday, we take a look at Jet Li's best action movies (picture credit - Instagram)

Chinese film actor, producer, martial artist, jet LI's career has been quite illustrious. He has appeared in some of the best Kung Fu films ever made. It won't be wrong to say that Jet Li is one of the world’s greatest martial arts experts to live. Good for us that we have seen his talents on the screen many times. LI has some fantastic movies to his credit, with some amazing action sequences.

As he celebrates his 57th birthday today, we take a look at some of his best action movies so far.

Fist Of Legend

Fist Of Legend is one of the best Kung Fu films. Jet, who plays Chen Zhen in this remake of bruce lee’s fist of fury brought his a-game in those fight sequences.

Hero

Next one in our list is the 2002 film Hero, which is directed by Zhang Yimou. Those martial arts sequences performed by jet are like poetry in motion.

Romeo Must Die

Li added another layer to his performance in the 2000 film, Romeo Must Die.

He played the romantic interest of Trish 0’day played by Aaliyah.

Once Upon A Time In China

Jet Li plays the infamous wong Fei Hung in Once Upon A Time In China. This is a must-see for everyone, courtesy those savage action scenes

Did we miss any of your favourites? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY. We wish Jet Li a very happy birthday. We hope he is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.